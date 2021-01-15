Mountain Dew Introduces First New Flavor in More Than 10 Years

Much like the consequences to your mind and body after guzzling a bottle or two, Mountain Dew is the novelty beverage that just won’t quit. The present-day guardians of the radioactive-hued 81 year old novelty beverage simply do not stop innovating. Over the years, they’ve concocted Mountain Dew Code Red, Mountain Dew Voltage, and Mountain Dew Live Wire, not to mention diet versions of the artificially-flavored nectar. And now, the first truly new Mountain Dew flavor in over a decade is hitting store shelves.

Mountain Dew Major Melon is a pink watermelon flavored fizzy elixir available in classic (with 91 mg of caffeine) and zero sugar (with 113 mg of caffeine) options. Its apparent mascot, a furrowed-brow, grimacing, oblong character that could easily be confused for a cucumber, seems to dare, more than invite the thirsty consumer to take a taste. That’s “MTN DEW,” for ya!

"The brand recognizes that MTN DEW lovers seek out more variety in their beverage options but have an unwavering dedication to the DEW they know and love," a spokesperson told Thrillist. "They also found that watermelon was the number one choice of flavors tested amongst fans, so they knew they had to pull off a formula that delivers a bold watermelon flavor but preserves the refreshing charge of MTN DEW."

Major Melon is available in 20-ounce and two-liter bottles, as well as 12-count cases of 12-ounce cans, according to Food Business News. Mountain Dew’s last permanent flavor addition was White Out in 2010.