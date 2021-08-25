MTN Dew Actually Made a Flamin’ Hot-Flavored Soda

MTN Dew has always been one to push the envelope. In fact, earlier this month, the soda maker unveiled its first-ever boozy edition, a 5% ABV twist on the classic. Here’s the thing, though, that’s got nothing on the brand’s latest offering.

MTN Dew has joined forces with fellow PepsiCo title Cheetos to unleash a Flamin’ Hot-flavored soda that combines that patented heat with Dew’s sweet and citrusy flavor profile. I think it’s safe to assume you’ve never had anything like it before.

“As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN’ HOT beverage,” Senior Director of Marketing Matt Nielsten said in a press release. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW.”

And while this should come as absolutely no surprise, fans aren’t exactly sold on the concept. Not yet, at least. They’ve sounded off on social media accordingly.

“In [an] answer to ‘could things get any worse?’ PepsiCo introduces Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew,” one user wrote, with another simply adding, “what the fuck.” Can’t say it’s not valid.