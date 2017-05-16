News

Mountain Dew's Patriotic New Flavor Is a Mix of Its Most Popular Sodas

Mountain Dew | Thrillist

Mountain Dew is determined to prove the drink is as American as apple pie, slow internet, or those confusing Budweiser "America" cans from last summer. The company is releasing a limited edition flavor for the summer called Dew-S-A. Though, the patriotic limited release is a little more high-concept than the Budweiser rebrand that put the same ol' beer in a shiny new can.

Remember how you'd combine soda flavors at the fountain as a kid? Now, Mountain Dew will be doing the mixing for you. Dew-S-A brings together Mountain Dew's own red, white, and blue into a very American... purple? The new release is a blend of Code Red, Whiteout, and Voltage flavors (caw). 

No, the cans don't come with an eagle who soars over your head every time you crack a can open. However, all it takes to get there is a slight breeze at your back and an active imagination. 

Additionally, the company got Dale Earnhardt Jr. in on the action to prove how patriotic their purple drink truly is. He even had a full Dew-S-A paint job for his car at last weekend's Kansas Speedway race. 

The limited edition flavor is out now and will be available through August. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

