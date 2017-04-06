News

Mountain Dew's New Spiked Lemonade Is Not Exactly What It Sounds Like

By Published On 04/06/2017 By Published On 04/06/2017
Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade
Pepsi Co. | Thrillist

Trending

related

Dude Begs for Retweets To Get Free Wendy's Chicken Nuggets and It's Working

related

Taco Squirrel Is Just Hanging Out, Living the Good Life

related

Watch This Jacked Cop Flee in Terror From a Harmless Mouse

related

The Hilarious 'Bad Lip Reading' of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Features Mark Hamill

While the name sounds like Mountain Dew wants to challenge Mike's Hard Lemonade, Mountain Dew's new Spiked Lemonade isn't what it sounds like. In the confusing name tradition that includes Bruno Mars not being an astronaut, Mountain Dew's Spiked Lemonade contains no alcohol.

Far from being the rebirth of the original Four Loko, Spiked Lemonade, which launches this spring, is made with crushed lemons, real sugar, and a shot of prickly pear cactus juice. It comes in two flavors, lemonade and raspberry lemonade and it may or may not make a good mixer. 

Calling it spiked when it's not really spiked is a bit comical. PepsiCo is clearly aware of the association because it says "non-alcoholic" right on the can. The company dances around the traditional association with a logo featuring a cactus spine driving its way through a lemon. With the prickly pear cactus juice in there, it's a "spiked" lemonade without spiking the drink. Fair enough. 

Nonetheless, Dew's recent foray's into flavored variants of traditional Mountain Dew have gone well. The Black Label Dew -- with "dark berry" flavors and "herbal bitters" -- has become popular. It's even spawned two new drinks in the Label Series, which will launch this spring alongside Spiked Lemonade. The White Label Dew is a citrus-flavored version, while the Green Label is an apple-kiwi-flavored Mountain Dew.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Peep These Fudge and Caramel-Filled Peeps That Will Make Your Dentist Hate You

related

READ MORE
American Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Vietnamese Food

related

READ MORE
15 McDonald's Creations So Insane They Had to Die

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More