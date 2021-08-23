This Company Will Pay You $2,000 to Drink Beer & Explore a City

Summer is coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you have to stop getting out and exploring. Thanks to one company, you could even get paid to do it and get a badass title to add to your resume.

Move.org wants to pay a "Chief Beer Baron" to celebrate Oktoberfest in one of America's beer-heavy cities. The winner will be given $1,000 to cover travel expenses and $2,000 to cover their beer tab. The company's Chief Beer Baron will get to choose where they go from the site's Best Cities for Beer Lover's Report. Once there, they can visit as many breweries and bars as they can stomach.

These are the top 10 cities to choose from:

Portland, Oregon

Denver, Colorado

Cincinnati, Ohio

Richmond, Virginia

Spokane, Washington

Seattle, Washington

Tacoma, Washington

St. Louis, Missouri

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Once you've wrapped up your trip, you'll have to fill out a questionnaire to review the location you visited based on the following categories: culture, beverages, and food. The deal doesn't end after you've explored the area you choose. If you fall in love with the city you visit, Move.org will give you $500 to cover some of your moving costs.

Interested beer lovers have until Friday, September 10, to apply. You must be 21 or older and be eligible to work in the United States. A love of beer is required, and a desire to try new things and explore new places doesn't hurt. Move.org will choose its Chief Beer Baron on Wednesday, September 15. You can find the application here.