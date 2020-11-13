Arkansas Wants to Give You $10,000 and a Bike to Relocate There

The pandemic has pushed a lot of people to consider giving up their dreams of big city life in favor of relatively open spaces. After all, being stuck inside isn’t half bad when you’ve got room to roam. Most people are likely considering suburbs near the places they currently live, but it looks like it may be worth thinking outside the box.

Take Arkansas, for example. Unless you’re from there and you really love it, or you’ve been there and fell in love, you’ve probably never considered packing up to start a life there. The Natural State, known for being the capital of things like quartz, spinach, folk music, and archery bow production apparently, has its perks. For one, space, but another major perk is the state is willing to shell out some serious cash if you make the move.

Last year, Tulsa, Oklahoma offered major money for remote workers who considered moving there. Topeka, Kansas followed suit with a similar initiative earlier this year. Now, Arkansas is offering up $10,000 and a mountain bike to anyone who packs up their small apartment and heads for Northwest Arkansas, according to a report by Travel + Leisure. The recently announced Life Works Here initiative hopes to attract new residents to the area by offering a cash incentive.

As for the bike, it appears to be a ploy to get said new residents to check out the many paved and mountain biking trails Arkansas has to offer. If you’re not much of a biker, though, you can opt instead for an annual membership to one of several local cultural institutions, like the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Whatever floats your boat.

The area is ranked one of the best places to live in the United States. The cost of living is low, there’s lots to do outside, there are tons of art-related activities and institutions, and it’s got a per-capita income 14% higher than the national average. Consider it a well-kept secret.

“Northwest Arkansas has one of the fastest growing economies in the country, but we must increase our STEAM and entrepreneurial talent to ensure economic growth in the future,” said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council, per the report.

There are currently more than 10,000 job openings in Northwest Arkansas and not enough people to fill the available STEAM jobs, Peacock noted. Hence the effort to draw new people to the area.

If you’re interested in more information or submitting an application, head over to this site.