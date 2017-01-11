Canada Makes It Surprisingly Easy to Move There If You Work in Tech

With any election, the results are disappointing for tens of millions of voters. The victory of president-elect Donald Trump is no different this year and it has many at least looking at what it might take to live in another country. At least, the crashing of Canada's immigration site would suggest that's true. It's generally a complicated move to make, if not borderline impossible.

But there is an exception in Canada: It's easy to move there if you work in tech. It's not just because the tech industry was largely against a Trump presidency or that California, home to Silicon Valley, voted overwhelmingly against him, but because Canada is looking to bolster their burgeoning tech industry while giving their economy a boost.