Somebody Just Brought a Movie Projector on a Flight and Screened a Film

It appears that someone took the growing matter of the lack of seat-back TV screens on planes these days into their own hands—by lugging their very own movie projector onto a flight.

Before you ask—yes, the passenger in question then proceeded to set the projector up, position it so that it screened a movie (The Patriot, according to comments) onto the overhead luggage bins, and casually enjoyed the show.

The video, which became really popular on Instagram catching more than 20,000 likes in less than one day, was reposted by the TSA account itself. "This guy set up a projector screen mid-flight and started watching a film," reads the overtext, as the video pans on a regular plane scenario featuring the projected movie. "I've seen it all!"