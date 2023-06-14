Somebody Just Brought a Movie Projector on a Flight and Screened a Film
The TSA (which seems to condone this!) took it as an opportunity to remind travelers of its policies.
It appears that someone took the growing matter of the lack of seat-back TV screens on planes these days into their own hands—by lugging their very own movie projector onto a flight.
Before you ask—yes, the passenger in question then proceeded to set the projector up, position it so that it screened a movie (The Patriot, according to comments) onto the overhead luggage bins, and casually enjoyed the show.
The video, which became really popular on Instagram catching more than 20,000 likes in less than one day, was reposted by the TSA account itself. "This guy set up a projector screen mid-flight and started watching a film," reads the overtext, as the video pans on a regular plane scenario featuring the projected movie. "I've seen it all!"
In the reel's caption, in classic, punny TSA fashion, the agency takes up the opportunity to remind travelers of its policies. Apparently, screen projectors are a "yes" on TSA's part.
"Not reel-ly sure how to travel with your electronic devices? Don't lose your cool-ing system. We'll focus on everything you need to get through disc. Pause to read:
- Large electronic devices are allowed in carry-on bags, but some may require additional screening.
- Any device larger than a cell phone should be removed from your bag and placed in a separate bin.
- Devices in factory packaging are allowed, but they may need to be unwrapped if additional screening is required."
So yes, bringing your movie projector is apparently allowed—however, you might want to double-check with your airline and consider common courtesy before firing up your favorite film for everyone to watch, since you'd likely be forcing a movie onto the rest of the plane. But hey, if you ask around and they give you consent, then by all means feel free to go ahead—though it might be better to wear headphones, in case someone is trying to sleep.