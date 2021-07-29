According to a Movie Theater Employee on TikTok, Popcorn Sizes Are a Scam

Between the cost of tickets and the price of food, going to the movies is enough to clean a person out financially. To make matters worse, it seems cinephiles everywhere have been getting scammed at the concession stand. At least according to a new TikTok video.

A movie theater concession stand employee, known as @ThatCoolGuy2559 on TikTok, has been sharing tips, tricks, and little-known facts about movie theaters on the app.

Recently, he revealed a massive secret about movie theater popcorn sizes: The junior size and medium size are pretty much exactly the same, the medium just costs more.

In the clip, @ThatCoolGuy2559 plays out an exchange between a customer and a concession stand worker. The "customer" orders a junior-sized popcorn and then changes his mind, ordering a medium instead. The initial total is $7.35. When the pretend customer changes his mind, the employee pours the small popcorn into a medium bucket, filling it almost completely. The total then rises to $8.44.

"Can I just get the junior? Ya'll trying to scam me," the customer jokes in the video.