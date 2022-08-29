Here's How You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets This Saturday

There's nothing better than getting lost in a film. Just ask the patron saint of movie-going experiences, Nicole Kidman. This weekend cinephiles across the U.S. will get a chance to hear the prestigious actress recite her famous AMC monologue for just $3. Oh, and you can stay for the movie too.

The deal is part of the newly launched "National Cinema Day" on behalf of the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.

This weekend, the organization announced the nationwide discount day would take place this Saturday, September 3. With MoviePass slated to make its return just two days later, the event couldn't have come at a better time.

More than 3,000 theaters across the U.S. plan to participate, including major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 (without tax) for every showing, in every format. So, if you haven't had a chance to hear Tom Hanks' questionable accent in Elvis, now is your time.

Some theaters are also offering discounts on snacks, so no need to break the bank on a popcorn and soda combo. While you're at it, treat yourself to a box of Sour Patch Kids, big spender.

If, like me, you won't settle for anything less than the comfort and luxury of the Dolby Cinema experience then you're also in luck. The discount applies to all viewing formats, including immersive and bougie options like IMAX.

Labor Day is typically a slow time for theaters due to a lack of new releases, so the latest move by the Cinema Foundation could be seen as an effort to change that. Organizers confirmed to Thrillist via email that the inaugural promotion will act as a trial that, if successful, could become an annual fixture in the future.