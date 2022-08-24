MoviePass Is Coming Back in September but It Will Be Different This Time

MoviePass, the best thing that ever happened to me in college, is making a comeback. In an email to users, co-founder and CEO Stacy Spikes announced that the company is being relaunched starting on September 5. The new version will be different from the previous, which at its peak popularity had about 3 million subscribers, according to Time.

For those unfamiliar with MoviePass, let me explain. In its cheapest (and least profitable) moment, you could see one movie a day with MoviePass anywhere the subscription was accepted, every single day of the month—for $10. As a depressed 20-year-old with papers due, a deep desire to procrastinate, and a movie theater across the street from my dorm room, this was bliss. It meant watching foreign films at 2 pm and Marvel movies on Saturday mornings. It felt like a beautiful glitch, the ability to feast on as much cinema as possible for just $10 a month.

You'll be able to sign up for the waitlist to join the relaunched MoviePass starting on August 25, at 9 am ET on MoviePass.com. The engagement from the waitlist (meaning how many people sign up and where) will determine where MoviePass will be offered first.

"I want to thank everyone for their support in helping us get here. So many of you have called, emailed and even stopped me on the street to show that you still had your original MoviePass card and talk about how much you loved the service," Spiker wrote in the email to former MoviePass holders. "So if you were a 2012 OG or caught the wave towards the end we look forward to welcoming you back."

The new model for MoviePass will reportedly be tiered. According to Business Insider, there will be $10, $20, and $30 tiers for members depending on your location and other factors. Unlike before, in the beta version of the relaunch there won't be an option for unlimited viewings. Instead, your membership fee will translate into a number of credits you can use each month.

The new MoviePass card will be black, not red. Spikes told NBC News that MoviePass already has partnerships with 25% of theaters in the US—which is promising that you'll be able to use your pass at a variety of theaters, not just one or two. As of this writing, it is not clear how many movies subscribers will be able to see each month.