This Company Will Give You Free Wine for Not Texting Your Ex This Valentine's Day

There are few times that are more tempting to text an ex than Valentine's Day. That bout of sappy, nostalgia for your one-time love creeps in right on cue with the arrival of heart-shaped Reese's and all those edible bouquets. This year, however, you've got an incentive for leaving your past in the past.

Movo Wine Spritzers will give you booze when you text your "U UP?" to 73255 instead of your ex this year. Beginning February 10, all you have to do is send over those two magic words and you'll score instructions on how to redeem your freebie. You'll get it in the form of a rebate, according to the giveaway's fine print.

"Look, we’ve all done it. We’ve sent that text and wished we could take it back," General Manager of Wine & Spirits at Molson Coors Grant Hemingway said in a statement. "Avoid the damage control you’ll need to do in the morning, and get what you really want this Valentine’s Day, MOVO Wine Spritzers. MOVO tastes good with any relationship status."

I mean, let's be honest, booze will never disappoint you the way a significant other can...