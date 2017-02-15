News

Watch Dry Ice Square Off Against Two Blow Torches

By Published On 02/15/2017 By Published On 02/15/2017
MrGear

Trending

related

JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $44 Flights Right Now

related

True Tales of Terrible, Gross Kids in Restaurants (And Their Horrible Parents)

related

How to Get NYC's Coolest Jobs, According to the People Who Have Them

related

Gordon Ramsay Is Hilariously Trashing Random People's Food on Twitter

When you were a kid with a proclivity for destroying things, you probably got your mischievous mitts on some dry ice. It was fun. You pranked people at your school, and perhaps gave your elderly neighbors an aneurysm, just by adding water to the stuff. Oddly, adults sold you this dry ice without heeding the consequences.

Now you’re an adult, reading text on a screen, but the maniacs behind the MrGear YouTube channel are still manipulating dry ice like high school savages. This video will remind you of the warm comfort of adolescent destruction, as five different dry ice experiments take place.

Most notably, you’ll find that dry ice -- which is the solid form of carbon dioxide -- is impervious to a blowtorch. For the video’s final act, dry ice is placed on top of a Pepsi can -- because why not? -- and then sprayed with two violent flames. The dry ice prevails, but not before fusing to the soda can.

Being a high school chemistry teacher has never been more appealing.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Nutella Challenge Is Nasty, But Also Totally Delicious

related

READ MORE
Eating Carolina Reapers On a Blind Date Is One Way to Get To Know Each Other

related

READ MORE
Taco Bell Is Launching a Wedding Service in Las Vegas

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like