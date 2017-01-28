News

Watch a Glowing Hot 1000-Degree Pan Fry Some Orbeez Balls, And Feel Good Inside

Are things getting you down lately? If the answer is a resounding yes -- and even if it’s no -- watching random objects fry into a sizzling soup will make you feel good.

That’s what the people behind the viral YouTube channel Mr. Gear do to occupy their time. Usually, they prod things with a butcher knife heated to 1,000 degrees, punishing everyday household wares like toilet paper, soda cans and bars of soap.

Here, they change the variables a little bit, using a 1000-degree pan to sear the life out of whatever they can. They melt down a chocolate egg, cheese, and some vibrantly colored plastic straws. What’s most deranged though, is when a group of Orbeez balls are placed on the griddle. Orbeez balls are translucent polymers that are extremely absorbent and can grow to 100-times their natural volume. They are used to prevent leaking in any number of products, including diapers and food packaging.

So why not burn them into a molten stew? Weirdly, they sound like nails on a chalkboard as they whither away, but way worse.

Enjoy.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist.

