Puzzle Master Shows How to Solve This Impossible Box

There's something immensely satisfying about seeing an impossible object and figuring out the trick lurking behind its facade. For instance, when the Shop Built YouTube channel showed how to build the impossible object that kind of looks like a gnarled white picket fence. (Though, it's way more satisfying to figure it out or think about it for hours rather than just having the trick shown to you.)
In a new video, Mr. Puzzle highlights another impossible object, only this one is a puzzle rather than just an illusion. It's a palm-sized box with dovetail joints on each side connecting two independent pieces of wood. From the look of the puzzle at the start, it can't be solved. The joints on each side make it impossible to separate the two pieces.
You'll be shocked to discover there is a solution. It's tricky. If you want to get one and don't want to see the solution, turn back now. At the 3:30 mark of the video, Mr. Puzzle shows how he finally solved it.
The host is a serious puzzle enthusiast (just look at all these videos) and it took him over an hour to solve this one. The puzzle has captured people's interest to the extent the video now has nearly two million views and the Puzzlemax store is sold out. So, if you were waiting to watch the video until you got your hands on one, you might be waiting for a while.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.