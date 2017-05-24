News

This Story About Mr. Rogers Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

By Published On 05/24/2017 By Published On 05/24/2017
Fred Rogers was pretty much the best. There's a seemingly endless litany of things the host of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood did to make the world a better place. Even outside his show, he worked to make the world better, like when he gave an impassioned defense of public television in front of the Senate in 1969. 

It's not surprising that many found comfort in a quote from Mr. Rogers in the aftermath of this week's horrific bombing in Manchester. "When I was a boy," reads the quote that spread across social media, "and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"

The prevalence of that quote on social media prompted Anthony Breznican, a novelist and staff writer at Entertainment Weekly, to share a story. The Pittsburgh native's story is just another example of what a difference one person can make and what a big-hearted person Rogers truly was. 

Mr. Rogers Neighborhood is a rare show that had an impact spanning generations. It was on the air for 31 seasons and a total of 895 episodes. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

