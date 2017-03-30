News

Watch This Maniac Destroy Soda Bottles by Shooting a Gun at Them

By now you’re well-versed in the demented world of MrGear. The Russian YouTube channel has carved out a niche by destroying objects by perverted means -- hint: they like ethanol and knives heated to 1,000 degrees.

For their latest feat, the gear heads assault various objects with handguns, including an external hard drive, multiple bottles of Fanta, a water jug, and a can of Axe stuffed into a packet of oversized wafers and doused in ethanol. The stupidity is alarming, but the effects are satisfying...and extremely Russian.

Perhaps most intriguing here is the deodorant-as-explosive trick. Pouring ethanol onto an already highly flammable deodorant spray is an incredibly dumb idea, and the wafers provide a nice culinary finish.The bullet trips through the object, causing a brilliant explosion. It’s the kind of thing you might have done on a lazy summer afternoon while wandering the streets of Moscow as a kid.

The Fanta experiment comes at the video’s tail-end, and to be honest, it isn’t quite as much to write home about. In the meantime, you can marinate on some MrGear’s past hits, like the time they fried Orbeez Balls, or destroyed things with liquid nitrogen and a hammer. You’ll also have to pardon the video’s thumping techno music and the drawn-out introductions to various experiments, if that’s not your scene.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

