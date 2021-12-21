Fruity Pebbles-Flavored Syrup Exists Now Thanks to Mrs. Butterworth's

If you're a major Fruity Pebbles fan and have found yourself distraught that you couldn't easily pair the cereal's flavor with another breakfast treat like waffles or pancakes, Mrs. Butterworth's has made your very specific dream come true.

Mrs. Butterworth's Fruity Pebbles Flavored Pancake Syrup is the classically thick syrup you're well-acquainted with but infused with the bright and sugary taste of the colorful cereal.

The 24-ounce bottle is for sale at Walmart for $2.74 and from Walmart's website. You'll notice that the syrup isn't its typical molasses brown, but instead a pinker hue. What else would you expect from a syrup made to taste like the "intense fruit flavors" that coat the cereal?

If that's not enough Fruity Pebble flavored stuff for you, you can also get Fruity Pebble Birthday Cake candy bars and Fruity Pebble Ice Cream too.