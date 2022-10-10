Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's Treats Recalled Across North America

A variety of Tastykake and Mrs. Freshly’s glazed pies have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared allergens in the food.

Flower Foods announced the voluntary recall due to its products containing soy, which can be serious and even life-threatening for individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy. The recall started because the company discovered that some of its pies were made with a soy-containing ingredient that was not declared on the label.

The recalled cakes were distributed throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico from September 26 to October 6. Those treats have “enjoy by” dates of October 28 through November 7, 2022. They also carry product codes 307 2263 through 307 2274 on the front of the packaging.

Here are the products under recall:

Mrs. Freshly’s Apple Fruit Pie

Mrs. Freshly’s Cherry Fruit Pie

Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie

Tastykake Glazed Caramel Apple Pie

Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie

Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie



Flower Foods encourages anyone with these products at home to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. More details, including images and UPC codes for all of the affected products, are available on the Food and Drug Administration’s recall page.