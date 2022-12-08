This Brand New Cruise Ship Features a First-of-Its-Kind Thrill Ride

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Across the industry, cruise lines are really stepping up their entertainment game. MSC Cruises is the latest to do so. The company is including a new ride for thrill seekers on its latest US flagship. Have you ever dreamed of dangling hundreds of feet in the air over the open ocean? Because that's exactly what this ride is setting out to do with its all-new giant robotic arm. The arm's name, Robotron, vaguely resembles the title of a Nicki Minaj song. But that's beside the point.

Robotron riders can select their desired thrill level between family-friendly and high-intensity. The ride settings can accommodate you or your little ones if anyone is feeling a bit scared. But hey, I'm not here to judge, even if flying 175 feet above the big blue isn't really my idea of a relaxing time, but to each their own. Riders can also set the mood with colored lights, music preferences, and more. The company describes it as a "moving DJ booth," I'd imagine Enya would be a great choice. However, Robotron is programmed to bounce along to a song's tempo, so maybe not. The ride also includes adjacent video screens for additional visuals. All things considered, it sounds like an experience worth waiting in line for.

Robotron is featured on MSC's 20-deck high Seascape vessel. The massive boat also includes 2,300 cabins and makes stops in stops in multiple destinations, including San Juan, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, Mexico, and the line's private island in the Bahamas.