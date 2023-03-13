This New Cruise Wants to Help You Break a Guinness World Record

The next time you go on vacation, make some history. And no, not the kind of history that sees you banned from the frozen margarita place in Florence, Italy. I mean the real kind, the kind that gets you a world record. MSC Cruises announced that the company partnered with Guinness World Records for on-board entertainment geared toward shattering records.

"We're delighted to join forces with Guinness World Records. We're always on the hunt for new and engaging concepts for our guests," Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment, MSC Cruises, said in a statement. "This partnership provides unique and enriching entertainment at the highest level, and we look forward to continuing to offer a dynamic range of exciting experiences for guests of all ages."

Live shows aboard the ships will give passengers opportunities to break world records. Which ones, you might ask? The announcement named firing a vortex cannon and mastering a voice-controlled video game as just two examples. The shows will be on the MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa, and eventually on MSC Euribia, which will make its inaugural sailing in June.

Programming for the Guinness World Records activities will include activities for adults, families, and children. Anyone who breaks a record aboard their cruise will be given a certificate and the achievement will, of course, be documented in the official record.

