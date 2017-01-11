This Insane 4-Month Cruise Goes to 32 Countries on 6 Continents

Unless you're Anthony Bourdain or travel constantly for work, visiting more than two dozen countries and six continents can take a lifetime of trips -- and that's if you're lucky. But if your crippling wanderlust is so intense that you need to travel all across the world on one big trip, a new 119-day cruise might just have you covered.

The nearly four months-long voyage from MSC Cruises, fittingly dubbed the "World Cruise," boasts an itinerary of 49 destinations across 32 countries spanning six continents. The cruise departs on January 5, 2019 from Genoa, Italy, and returns there after 119 days (118 nights) of crisscrossing the globe. MSC said its ship, the MSC Magnifica, is the largest and most modern ship to make such an extended trip in the industry, featuring 11 bars, four restaurants, a casino, a panoramic discotheque, a cigar lounge, and a 4D cinema, among other amenities and attractions, according to a press release.