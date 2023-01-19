Mtn Dew Just Unleashed a Baja Blast Hot Sauce

Yes, Mtn Dew is making a hot sauce.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 1/19/2023 at 9:00 AM

mtn dew baja blast hot sauce
Courtesy of Mtn Dew

If Mtn Dew reminds you of a rapidly edited montage of kids on skateboards and youthful-looking adults climbing a rock face, this will seem right on brand for the neon-color liquid purveyor.

Mtn Dew--née Mountain Dew--has announced the launch of Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce. Yes. Mount... err, Mtn Dew. Baja Blast. Hot Sauce. How could such a thing exist, you might ask. Part of the answer is that it will only exist in a very small quantity.

The company will release just 750 bottles in partnership with iBurn, a "spicy specialty grocer." That limited quantity means that it won't be available in stores, not even at iBurn. You'll have to enter to win a bottle on Mtn Dew's social media (which uses the old @MountainDew spelling) or on this site

This, strangely enough, is not the first time Mtn Dew has dipped its toes into those capsaicin-laced waters. It created a hot sauce with NBA star Joel Embiid in 2020. Maybe that experience will prove to be a boon, and this will be the moment when the Baja Blast Hot Sauce empire was founded. Maybe.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin on Twitter.