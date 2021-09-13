This New Mtn Dew Flavor Is Available at Only 1 Restaurant Chain

Mtn Dew is rolling out a new, exclusive flavor offering that customers can only get at one place: Applebee's.

Pepsi Co. and the restaurant chain teamed up to roll out Mtn Dew Dark Berry Bash, a bubbly blend of blue raspberry and blackberry flavors combined with the signature citrus taste of traditional MTN Dew, according to a press release. The drink is currently available at select Applebee's locations across the country, with more coming down the line.

"Mtn Dew is such an energetic brand, and to us it's more than just a beverage—it's fun, social, and pure enjoyment for our Applebee's guests," Patrick Kirk, Applebee's vice president of beverage innovation, said in a statement. "We are absolutely thrilled to bring Mtn Dew Dark Berry Bash exclusively into our restaurants and treat everyone to a new, one-of-a-kind Dew flavor. A deep blue carbonated drink with dark berry flavors—yeah, it tastes like you're surfing cosmic waves."

Although you can sip on one now with any Applebee's menu offering, the chain is dishing up a National Cheeseburger Day deal you're not going to want to miss. On September 18, customers can order any handcrafted burger, classic fries and a 30-ounce Mtn Dew Dark Berry Bash (or another soft drink) for $9.99. The deal is good on Applebee's To Go orders, delivery orders, and in-house.

If you can't find Mtn Dew Dark Berry Bash at your local Applebee's just yet, be patient. It will be offered at approximately 1,500 locations across the country through fall 2021.

The new flavor offering is one of several Mtn Dew has rolled out recently, though it's a bit more conventional than some of the others. Earlier this month it was announced that Mtn Dew was coming out with three flavors of Hard Mtn Dew. It also introduced a Flamin' Hot-flavored soda. To each their own!