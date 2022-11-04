Mtn Dew Is Unveiling Its 2022 Holiday Flavor

Mtn Dew is launching its 2022 holiday season flavor this month. According to Brand Eating, the exact date of the release has not been determined, but you will be able to purchase the product through the end of December 2022.

The Fruit Quake flavor will be a dark red and include artificial fruit cake flavor. Fruit Quake will be available in 20-ounce bottles and 12 packs of 12-ounce cans. While it is reported that the product will be available throughout the end of 2022, always remember that these limited-edition products tend to fly off the shelf quickly.

Digging around for a more precise release date, it doesn't seem Mtn Dew has shared any official information. The only mention so far of the drink across social media and websites was simply an October 31 vs. November 1 meme shared on Twitter, showing a branding image for the new Fruit Quake drink. So it definitely exists!

