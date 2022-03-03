There's a New Mtn Dew Flavor Coming to a Buffalo Wild Wings Near You

MTN Dew fans, you’ll want to schedule a trip to your nearest Buffalo Wild Wings at your earliest convenience. MTN Dew Legend is the latest new flavor of the soda, which combines notes of blackberry, citrus, and ginger. MTN Dew recently launched another new flavor, Dark Berry Bash, exclusively at Applebee’s. And famously, MTN Dew Baja Blast was only available at Taco Bell for the longest time.

Bummed about not being able to try MTN Dew Legend elsewhere? Don’t worry, we’re told it will be well worth the trip to Buffalo Wild Wings. MTN Dew tells us the new Dew is “uniquely designed to elevate” Buffalo Wild Wings’ sauces and burgers. It’s like the everyman’s wine pairing.

“Buffalo Wild Wings and MTN DEW both know a thing or two about passionate fan bases and how to take celebrations to the next level with great-tasting food and beverages,” said Scott Finlow, the Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice, in a press release shared with Thrillist. “Together, our goal is to elevate the sports viewing and dining experience, with MTN DEW Legend serving as the ultimate wingman.”

Starting March 1, MTN Dew fans can find the new MTN Dew Legend at select Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the country. A larger national rollout won’t happen until mid-May, but it will include all 1,200 Buffalo Wild Wing Locations. To find out where you can get the MTN Dew Legend today, follow @BWW and @MountainDew on Twitter and Instagram.