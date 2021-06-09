Mtn Dew Added 2 New Baja Blast Flavors to Its Summer Roster

Launched in 2004, Mtn Dew's Baja Blast has a cult following.

Now, Mtn Dew just unleashed two new Baja flavors: Baja Flash and Baja Punch. Both combine the tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast with a little something extra. Mtn Dew's Baja Flash features an added tropical twist thanks to pineapple and coconut flavors, while Baja Punch features hints of orange, cherry, and pineapple.

These are in addition to the just-released Mtn Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze at Taco Bell, which combines everything you love about the chain's signature Baja Blast Freeze drink with everything you love about piña coladas—except the booze. Not bad for a company that introduced its first new flavor in over 10 years just this past January.

Truly rounding out the summer of Baja, Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar are returning to store shelves once more. That means no more hitting up the Taco Bell drive-thru for a single Baja Blast.

The soft drink company is also rolling out its first-ever room sprays, with three scents inspired by Mtn Dew's new flavors, and dropping Baja Blast merch on the NTWRK app later this month.

From now until September 12, there will also be a 100 Days of Baja sweepstakes in which you can win anything from tote bags to coolers to a grand prize of $100,000. Imagine how many Baja Blasts you could buy with that money! To enter, look for codes on specially marked Mtn Dew Baja Blast products and enter the codes online.