Mtn Dew's New Purple Thunder Is Now Available Nationwide

Whether it's Flamin' Hot or Baja Blast, Mtn Dew is always coming out with new flavors to keep us on our toes. This month, the soda brand dropped Mtn Dew Purple Thunder, a one-of-a-kind flavor that will only be available at one convenience store chain across the nation.

The new Mtn Dew features flavors of blackberry and plum, "for the ultimate berry combination," according to the brand. Purple Thunder isn't the only berry-themed flavor the brand has released in recent months, however. The brand gave fans Mtn Dew Legend, which features notes of blackberry, citrus, and ginger, and last year the brand dropped Dark Berry Bash, a bubbly blend of blue raspberry and blackberry flavors combined with the brand's signature citrus taste.

So, where can fans find this new flavor? It is currently being sold exclusively at Circle K locations nationwide. Per a press release sent to Thrillist, a representative from Circle K says, "Everything from the berry flavor to the design was specially created by Mtn Dew and Circle K." They also added that the goal was "to provide a unique beverage that is sure to bring a new level of fun and flavor to our customers." Mtn Dew Purple Thunder is currently available at Circle K locations as a fountain beverage and in 20-ounce bottles.