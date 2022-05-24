Mtn Dew Is Bringing Back a Flavor That's Been Shelved for More Than a Decade

Mtn Dew says its new release has been "highly requested" after spending more than a decade on the shelf.

Mtn Dew Typhoon is back at the request of soda fans. It was first released in 2008 and hasn't been around since a limited release in 2011. It's a tropical punch flavor that will only be available at the Dew Store, which is a real thing that exists on this very internet.

Phrases like "highly requested" and "popular demand" get thrown around a lot, but there must be some truth to it, because the green soda company is making it harder to get than a bottle of Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout (which isn't really hard to get anymore).

It will be released in single 16-ounce cans starting at noon ET on May 24. However, you can't just act on that nostalgia. You'll have to be a member of Dew HQ. It's a members-only club that is free to join. Details on the buying process are a little hazy, but the announcement says members can sign up on May 24 "to be eligible to purchase."

The high-sugar soda co. says that this is a one-time thing. You can order from the released batch on May 24, but that's all that will be out there.