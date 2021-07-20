Muffin Recall Due to Listeria Hits Stores Nationwide, Including 7-Eleven
Muffins are being recalled from stores across the country due to the potential for Listeria contamination.
Photo courtesy of Charles Brutlag/Shutterstock
Another recall is hitting stores across the US. Give and Go Prepared Foods has initiated a recall on 26 muffin products due to the potential for listeria contamination.
The products were sold at stores nationwide including 7-Eleven, according to the recall shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The contamination was detected through the company's environmental monitoring program. However, no illnesses have been reported at this time.
Here's the list of products from the recall. Further details about the products, including the lot code/best-by dates, can be found on the FDA website.
- Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry (3.75-ounce package)
- Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Chocolate Chip (3.75-ounce package)
- Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Banana Nut (3.75-ounce package)
- Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry, Chocolate Chip & Banana Nut (various sizes)
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Blueberry Streusel (3.6-ounce package)
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Banana Nut (3.6-ounce package)
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Double Chocolate (3.6-ounce package)
- The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Blueberry Streusel/Banana Nut/Double Chocolate
- Stop n Shop 12ct Mini Muffin Blueberry Strsl (12-ounce package)
- Stop n Shop 12ct Mini Corn Muffins (12-ounce package)
- 7-Eleven Selects Banana Nut 3-Pack Mini Muffins
- 7-Eleven Selects Chocolate Chip 3-Pack Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Strawberry Streusel Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Party Cake Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Banana Nut Mini Muffins
- Freshness Guaranteed Banana Nut Mini Muffins
- Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin
- Great Value Banan Nut Snack Muffins
- Great Value Blueberry Snack Muffins
- Great Value Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cup
- Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins
- Marketside Strawberry & Creme Muffins
- The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3-Pack Mini Muffins
- The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3-Pack Mini Muffins Tray
Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
