Muffin Recall Due to Listeria Hits Stores Nationwide, Including 7-Eleven

Another recall is hitting stores across the US. Give and Go Prepared Foods has initiated a recall on 26 muffin products due to the potential for listeria contamination.

The products were sold at stores nationwide including 7-Eleven, according to the recall shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The contamination was detected through the company's environmental monitoring program. However, no illnesses have been reported at this time.

Here's the list of products from the recall. Further details about the products, including the lot code/best-by dates, can be found on the FDA website.

Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry (3.75-ounce package)

Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Chocolate Chip (3.75-ounce package)

Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Banana Nut (3.75-ounce package)

Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins - Blueberry, Chocolate Chip & Banana Nut (various sizes)

The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Blueberry Streusel (3.6-ounce package)

The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Banana Nut (3.6-ounce package)

The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Double Chocolate (3.6-ounce package)

The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins - Blueberry Streusel/Banana Nut/Double Chocolate

Stop n Shop 12ct Mini Muffin Blueberry Strsl (12-ounce package)

Stop n Shop 12ct Mini Corn Muffins (12-ounce package)

7-Eleven Selects Banana Nut 3-Pack Mini Muffins

7-Eleven Selects Chocolate Chip 3-Pack Mini Muffins

Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Strawberry Streusel Mini Muffins

Freshness Guaranteed Party Cake Mini Muffins

Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel Mini Muffins

Freshness Guaranteed Blueberry Streusel/Banana Nut Mini Muffins

Freshness Guaranteed Banana Nut Mini Muffins

Great Value Chocolate Chip Snack Muffin

Great Value Banan Nut Snack Muffins

Great Value Blueberry Snack Muffins

Great Value Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cup

Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins

Marketside Strawberry & Creme Muffins

The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3-Pack Mini Muffins

The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3-Pack Mini Muffins Tray

Listeria can cause serious infections, particularly in young children, frail or elderly people, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Though, anyone can get sick from it with symptoms that include fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The recall advises that you throw out any muffins on the list or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.