Researchers Found a Mummy in an 'Empty' Coffin Stashed in Storage for 150 Years

In the latest evidence that it never hurts to double-check, a mummy was discovered last June inside a coffin at the University of Sydney's Nicholson Museum after 150 years of just sitting in storage. The coffin was listed as empty in a 1948 handbook, and the museum's own database cataloged it as containing "mixed debris." Researchers went to document hieroglyphics under the coffin and were shocked to discover people parts: the remains of feet and bones.
Remember Surge Soda as a Kid? It's probably the drink your parents never wanted you to have
The hieroglyphics on the coffin, which has been dated circa 664-525 BCE, say it was intended for a priestess named Mer-Neith-it-es. The sarcophagus and its stowaway were acquired as part of a bulk purchase of 408 Egyptian objects for the university's collection made by Sir Charles Nicholson, a founder of the University of Sydney.
In light of this discovery, the museum figured it should probably take a second look around and document all the mummies (Horus, Meruah, and Padiashiakhet are the others) in its possession. It worked with WYSIWYG, a 3-D scanning company, to make a digital model of Mer-Neith-it-es' coffin, all without disturbing any remains by using CT scanners.
"Researchers in 50, 100 years time will be able to use that and zoom right in to explore what's going on, to a tenth of a millimetre ... we're really super pleased with it," said the Nicholson Museum senior curator, Jamie Fraser.
Using this technology, researchers were able to verify that the remains were mixed, which is unsurprising as Egyptian antiquity sellers used to supply mummies for coffin purchases if the customer requested it. But it's been verified that there are the ankles, feet, and toes of a single 30-year-old person.
The moral of the story is this: Stop putting off getting that storage out of your mother's basement.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.