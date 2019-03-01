Creep Busted at Egyptian Airport With Mummy Limbs Stuffed in Speakers

It must get pretty boring reminding people all day to remove their shoes and liquids as an airport security checkpoint agent (that is, in between intercepting hordes of loaded firearms). Occasionally, though, things must get a bit interesting, like when a creep tries to bring through a pair of hollowed out speakers stuffed with ancient mummy limbs.
Security personnel at the Cairo International Airport were thrown for a loop last week, when they noticed something peculiar about the X-ray of two large speakers someone was trying to check on a flight to Belgium. After further inspection, the agents discovered that rather than wires and woofers you might expect to be inside of the audio equipment, there were actually a bunch of random mummy limbs, according to a report by The New York Times.
Specifically, the airport security workers found specimens from two different mummies: two sets of feet and lower legs, two sets of hands and forearms, an upper arm, and part of an upper torso, according to Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities. Apparently, unlike some mummy-robbers, they had no use for the heads.
While unbelievably creepy and potentially cursed, the body parts are just another example of the serious issue of grave-robbing and artifact smuggling in the country; particularly, in the wake of the 2011 revolution, which prompted rampant looting. It's estimated to have lost roughly $3 billion due to illegal smuggling since then, per the Times.
The remains found inside the speaker were confiscated, and are now at Cairo's Egyptian Museum where archaeologists will work to figure out where they came from.
Officials haven't identified the smuggler or smugglers involved, but whoever did it can expect to face fines, and potentially up to two years behind bars. It's safe to say whatever curse they brought onto themselves by disturbing the ancient dead is probably worse, though.

