This Winery Will Pay You 6 Figures & Cover Your Rent in Wine Country
You'll comfortably live and work in California's wine country for a year.
If you appreciate wine, love the West Coast, and/or hate your current job, this California-based wine company can give you a new lease on life. Murphy-Goode, a winery in the heart of Northern California's Sonoma wine country, is looking to launch somebody's wine career by offering them mentorship, connections, and a load of financial rewards for an entire year.
The company's new job listing, simply titled A Really Goode Job, calls for a dedicated wine lover to move to Sonoma County and turn their passion into a career. In return for chasing their dreams, Murphy-Goode will pay the chosen applicant $10,000 per month, offer them free housing for a year, and provide 30 cases of Murphy-Goode wine.
We can only assume that this is a competitive gig, so before applying, it's important to know what Murphy-Goode is looking for and understand the work you'd be getting into. According to the company, the ideal candidate possesses the following qualities and skills:
- Takes life one sip at a time
- Answers, “yes, please” when someone asks you “red or white”
- Interested in learning about various aspects of the wine industry
- Desires to make a positive impact with everyone they interact with
- Willing to live in the town of Healdsburg, California, for a year
- Able to repetitively lift at least 50 pounds
- Pivot your career/life to create an adventure of a lifetime in the wine industry
- Acquire strong knowledge of vineyards, winery operations, and wine in general
- Shadow winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and the winemaking team during harvest and assist in winery operations
- Learn the growing and dynamic world of E-commerce
- Work with teams to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery
- Network and build relationships with employees, trade, and consumers of Murphy-Goode
How to ApplyTo be considered for the position, you must upload a video resume that creatively shows why you're the best person for the job. The application page for A Really Goode Job can be found on Murphy-Goode's website here.
All applicants must be at least 21 years old, United States residents, and authorized to work in the US. The application deadline is June 30, 2021.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.