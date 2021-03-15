News This Winery Will Pay You 6 Figures & Cover Your Rent in Wine Country You'll comfortably live and work in California's wine country for a year.

If you appreciate wine, love the West Coast, and/or hate your current job, this California-based wine company can give you a new lease on life. Murphy-Goode, a winery in the heart of Northern California's Sonoma wine country, is looking to launch somebody's wine career by offering them mentorship, connections, and a load of financial rewards for an entire year. The company's new job listing, simply titled A Really Goode Job, calls for a dedicated wine lover to move to Sonoma County and turn their passion into a career. In return for chasing their dreams, Murphy-Goode will pay the chosen applicant $10,000 per month, offer them free housing for a year, and provide 30 cases of Murphy-Goode wine.

We can only assume that this is a competitive gig, so before applying, it's important to know what Murphy-Goode is looking for and understand the work you'd be getting into. According to the company, the ideal candidate possesses the following qualities and skills: Takes life one sip at a time

Answers, “yes, please” when someone asks you “red or white”

Interested in learning about various aspects of the wine industry

Desires to make a positive impact with everyone they interact with

Willing to live in the town of Healdsburg, California, for a year

Able to repetitively lift at least 50 pounds Of course, a job with so many perks comes with responsibilities, too. Here's what you'd do during the year-long gig.

Pivot your career/life to create an adventure of a lifetime in the wine industry

Acquire strong knowledge of vineyards, winery operations, and wine in general

Shadow winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and the winemaking team during harvest and assist in winery operations

Learn the growing and dynamic world of E-commerce

Work with teams to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery

Network and build relationships with employees, trade, and consumers of Murphy-Goode After spending the first 90 days learning from winemaker Dave Ready Jr., Murphy-Goode will help you figure out what type of wine career you want to chase. Of course, a job with so many perks comes with responsibilities, too. Here's what you'd do during the year-long gig.After spending the first 90 days learning from winemaker Dave Ready Jr., Murphy-Goode will help you figure out what type of wine career you want to chase.

How to Apply To be considered for the position, you must upload a video resume that creatively shows why you're the best person for the job. The application page for A Really Goode Job can be found on Murphy-Goode's website To be considered for the position, you must upload a video resume that creatively shows why you're the best person for the job. The application page for A Really Goode Job can be found on Murphy-Goode's website here All applicants must be at least 21 years old, United States residents, and authorized to work in the US. The application deadline is June 30, 2021.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.