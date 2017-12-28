Twitter Is Freaking Out Over These People Who Found Their Lookalikes in Paintings

Earlier this week, Twitter again stumbled upon the universal truth that doppelgangers are super freaky. It all started with user @cdaenerys posting a series of pictures featuring museum-goers standing next to paintings that looked exactly like them. Shortly thereafter, the rest of the internet hopped on board. It's the kind of the thing the internet does best: crowd-sourced, pretty interesting, and less than useful.
Whether you think these uncanny resemblances are proof of vampires, immortality, or that there aren't that many ways to combine a nose, mouth, and eyes, it's pretty cool, so check out the prime examples we've rounded up below, and keep your eyes open next time you're in a museum. Even if you don't find yourself there, you might at least find yourself.
Then Barb from Stranger Things joined in. Maybe time travel was her true fate?
More users posted their own discoveries of oil-based doppelgangers (some in more revealing positions than others).
And it all ended, like art itself, with Weird Al.
h/t Mashable
