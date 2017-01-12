People Are Now Drinking Mushroom Coffee for Health Benefits

Along with being delicious and providing the caffeine you need to function, coffee has long been thought to impart all sorts of health benefits on those who regularly gulp the stuff. A relatively new company, however, claims that adding another superfood to the delicious brown elixir increases its health benefits and even makes it taste better: mushrooms.

As explained in a report by Delish, a startup called Four Sigmatic has created 'shroom-infused coffee products it claims will provide you with about half the caffeine of your average cup of joe, minus the jitters and acidic burning stomach feeling that often comes with it, thanks to minerals and additional nutrients in medicinal mushrooms. Perhaps best of all, Four Sigmatic founder, Tero Isokauppila, said the aptly dubbed Mushroom Coffee products don't taste much like mushrooms at all while still packing benefits like stress relief, among others.