Mushrooms Are Being Recalled Over Listeria

Another recall has been shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This time Guan's Mushroom Co is recalling 7.05-ounce packages of enoki mushrooms due to listeria.

Listeria was detected by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development when it was conducting "routine testing." That discovery has triggered a nationwide recall of the enoki mushrooms, which come in a clear plastic package. The products came from China and were distributed through companies in California, New York, and Pennsylvania. From there, they landed at stores nationwide, per the recall.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, the recall notes. Even healthy adults can suffer symptoms like fever, headaches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, among other symptoms. Though, no illnesses have been reported at this point.

The recalled packages have "Enoki Mushroom" written in English, Korean, and French on the front of the package with the package code "RY3428A" or "RY3434A" on the front as well. If you've got these mushrooms sitting at home, don't risk cooking them up. You can return them to the place of purchase and get a full refund. Check out images of the packaging at the recall page if you're unsure if you've got these at home.