Many Music Fans Are Traveling 500 Miles or More for Concerts Right Now

As we've seen, Beyoncé fans are willing to cross an ocean to see Queen Bey perform live, and Taylor Swift's fans have been creating hotel pricing chaos in the wake of her tour. But super fans for the world's biggest pop stars aren't the only ones making a trek to see some live music. A new study from Price4Limo reveals that more than one in 10 fans are actually traveling 500 miles or more to attend concerts, and the artists most commonly traveled long distances for aren't necessarily the ones you'd think.

To determine which fan bases are traveling the most and spending the most on live music, the researchers behind the study surveyed 1,000 music fans. To learn the average amount of time fans traveled for shows, they "reverse-calculated [the time] based on the distance traveled and mode of transportation taken," Price4Limo’s study explains. "For planes, we used the equation (distance / 517) + 3. The 3 accounted for an estimated three hours in the airport. For ground travel, we assumed an average speed of 45 mph for cars and 90 mph for trains."

So what exactly did all those formulations reveal? Let's check it out.