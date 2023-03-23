Here Are the Lineups for This Year's Biggest Music Festivals

Your 2023 music festival options are ample and all over the United States. From popular festivals like Ultra, Firefly, Coachella, and Lollapalooza to more regionally popular fests like North Coast Music Festival or Okeechobee Music Festival, this year's season will be filled with options for every type of festival-goer. Whether you are seeking out festivals with Top 40 headliners or looking for a more nostalgic experience, there’s an option for everyone, and odds are no matter where you live, there's some sort of festival happening not far from you at some point this summer. Below, Thrillist has details on who is performing, when and where the festivals are happening, and how much tickets will cost for many of this year’s biggest festivals. Check back regularly as more lineups are released. Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival will take place between March 24 and 26 at Bayfront Park in Miami. General admission tickets are still available now and can be purchased for $399.95 at UltraMusicFestival.com. Headliners for this festival include Afrojack, Alesso, CamelPhat, Charlotte De Witte and more. Dreamville Festival

Dreamville Festival is set for the weekend of April 1 and 2, 2023. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at $249.99, and they can be purchased at DreamvilleFest.com. The festival will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. The lineup features Usher, Burna Boy, J. Cole, and Drake as headliners, and also includes Summer Walker, Lil Durk, Sean Paul, City Girls, Jessie Reyez, GloRilla, and Ari Lennox. Coachella

Coachella will take place over two weekends, on April 14 and 15, and April 22 and 23, 2023. Tickets for weekend one are already sold out, but tickets for weekend two start at $499 and can be purchased at Coachella.com. The festival will take place in Coachella Valley, California. The lineup features headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean. More big names on the lineup this year include Björk, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Blondie, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Muna, and Kali Uchis. Tortuga Music Festival

This music festival is also taking place on the weekend of April 14 through 16. General admission passes started at $275 but are already sold out according to the TortugaMusicFestival.com. Hotel packages are still available but come at a much heftier price. Headliners for this festival are Eric Church, Shania Twain, and Kenny Chesney, with additional performances from Wiz Khalifa, Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Brett Young, and more. The festival will take place in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. Stagecoach

Stagecoach 2023 will take place on April 28 and 29, 2023. Tickets can be purchased on StagecoachFestival.com, with currently available three-day general admission passes and shuttle starting at $489. The cheapest tier of tickets has a waitlist. Headliners are Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton. Additional performers include Riley Green, Melissa Etheridge, Old Dominion, Nelly, Brooks & Dunn, and more. The festival will take place in Indio, California. Something In The Water

Also taking place on the weekend of April 28 through 30 is Something In The Water. Tickets start at $399 for three-day general admission passes, and can be purchased at SomethingInTheWater.com. Headliners for the festival are Wu-Tang Clan, Mumford & Sons, and Maren Morris. Additional performers include Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Clipse, Machine Gun Kelly, Wale, Flo Milli, Kehlani, Jazmine Sullivan, and Yendru. The festival will be in Virginia Beach, Virginia. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will occur over the weekends between April 28 and 30, and May 4 through 7, 2023. Tickets are on sale now, and "early bird" three-day passes can be purchased from NoJazzFest.com starting at $225. The headliners for this big festival are Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Farruko, Ludacris, Wu-Tang Clan and The Soul Rebels, Kenny Loggins, and The Revivalists for weekend one. For weekend two, Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave., and Herbie Hancock are headlining. As the name indicates, the festival will take place in New Orleans.

BottleRock

BottleRock will take place between May 26 and 28, 2023 in Napa, California. One-day general admission tickets remain on sale on BottlerockNapaValley.com for $189. Three-day general admission tickets are sold out. The headliners for the festival include Post Malone, Smashing Pumpkins, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Lil Nas X. The festival will take place in Napa, California.

Boston Calling Music Festival

The Boston Calling Music Festival will be from May 26 and May 28, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from BostonCalling.com, and three-day general admission passes start at $339.99. Headliners will be Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Queens of the Stone Age. Additional performances will include Niall Horan, The Flaming Lips, Bleachers, and The National. The festival will be at the Harvard Athletic Festival in Boston, Massachusetts. Governors Ball

Governors Ball will take place from June 9 through 11, 2023 in Queens, New York at Flushing Meadows Park. Tickets will start at $139 for single-day general admission passes, which can be purchased at GovernorsBallMusicFestival.com. Headliners will be Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar. Additional performances will include Lil Nas X, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Rina Sawayama, Kim Petras, and Pusha T. Summerfest

Summerfest will take place on the weekends between June 22 and 24, June 29 and July 1, and July 6 and July 8. Tickets can be purchased at SummerFest.com, and they start at $26 though access to certain performances at the festival come at an additional charge. The festival's headliners include Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Dave Matthews Band, Odesza, Zach Bryan, and Imagine Dragon, with some additional headliners yet to be announced. Additional performers include Elle King, Sheryl Crow, AJR, Marcus King, The Avett Brothers, Noah Kahan, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Three 6 Mafia, Tegan & Sara, Bleachers, Sofi Tukker, Earth Wind & Fire, Ava Max, Lord Huron, Yung Gravy, Vance Joy, Cypress Hill, Sean Paul, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, Japanese Breakfast, Yungblud, The Pretty Reckless, Styx, and many more. The concert will take place on the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork Music Festival, the indie darling Chicago fest, returns to the Windy City's Union Park from July 21 to July 23, 2023. Tickets to the festival this year start at $219 for three-day general admission passes or $109 for one-day passes. Headliners for Pitchfork 2023 are The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver. Additional artists playing the festival include Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Kelela, Koffee, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Snail Mail, Panda Bear, and Killer Mike. Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza just announced the 2023 lineup for its festival, which will take place between August 3 and 6, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Four-day tickets can be purchased online at Lollapalooza.com, and one-day passes will be available at a later date. Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Ray, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together will be the headliners, but will include dozens of other acts. Outside Lands

Outside Lands 2023 will take place at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California between August 11 and 13, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at SFOutsidelands.com, with general admission passes starting at $449. Headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, and Maggie Rogers. Keep checking back on Thrillist for updates on lineups and ticket sales through the end of summer, plus tips on what to wear, what to pack, and how to prepare for these long music festivals out in those hot parks and fields.

