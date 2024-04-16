What Style Experts Say to Wear—and to Leave Home—to Music Festivals This Year
Tips on the best shoes to wear, the looks to avoid, and a forecast of 2024's trends.
In the golden era of Tumblr—when it still had porn—music festival season meant an endless photo feed of then-fashion stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Kendall Jenner in flower crowns, crocheted dresses, western belts, and weird felt hats. Their long, bare legs finished off with a pair of ultra-trendy ankle boots and some sort of glitter or temporary tattoo affixed to their faces. As the 2010s came to a close and the festival scene exploded, festival fashion began its evolution.
The biggest festivals, like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo were no longer the primary options for festival-goers. With this change, festival style became more genre-specific. Instead of the bohemian looks that dominated the early years of Tumblr and Instagram, electronic music festivals saw the rise of neon bikini tops and latex micro shorts. Country music festivals became the domain of cowboy boots. Crop tops and rompers still made an appearance at just about every type of event—but the reign of flower crown monoculture was, in many ways, over.
Fast forward to music festival fashion of today, which arguably kicked off with the COVID pandemic four years ago, and the fits look quite different.
"Festival fashion has changed since the pandemic," stylist Aimee Lane told Thrillist. "We don’t see the same level of attention to detail on festival outfits as we used to. Now it's a little bit more casual—maybe one standalone fun piece, rather than back in the day when we used to see all kinds of crazy beads and feathers and full mesh looks."
Lane works as a stylist for a full roster of clients in the US, Europe, and the Middle East, including professional athletes and frequent VIP festival attendees. Lane has a sense that more casual, subdued looks are gaining popularity right now. "I do think that trends are going to be a little bit more muted than what we've seen in the past," she continued.
But what exactly does a stylish yet casual festival look entail? Taking the advice of Lane and other festival fashion experts, Thrillist gathered fresh insights on the state of festival fashion in 2024. One top tip? Don't pack flip flops unless you're staying overnight and only plan to use them in the shower.
What do you wear to a music festival?
When you're trying to plan your outfits, it can be very tempting to go for the most over-the-top looks—ones you have to strap yourself into and that require a physics degree to get over your shoulders. While festivals certainly can be a time to go for a more ambitious look, your top priorities should be practical.
"The first thing is comfort," Lane explained. "You know you're going to be outside all day long. You don't know when those opportunities are going to be for you to sit down, take a break. You don't know how hot or sweaty your things might be."
According to Lane, you should prioritize your outfit planning in the following order: Comfort, functionality, fun accessories.
To start, create the base of each outfit with pieces you already own, like denim shorts and white tank tops, or a pair of pants and a T-shirt. The key to making it "festival" comes in how you accessorize the more simple pieces of your outfit. "If you're accessorizing with interesting textures, belts, jewelry, sunglasses, maybe a really fun comfortable shoe, that's all you really need to make your outfit more fun."
Hunter Ellenbarger, an independent creative director who founded the design firm Star Quality and is heading up YouTube's Coachella content creation for 2024, shared similar advice.
"When I'm picking outfits for Coachella, I try to find pieces that I'll wear long after the festival is over," Ellenbarger explained. "eBay and Depop rabbit holes will lead you to far more interesting statement pieces that you can wear for years to come. Maybe splurge on one or two designer statement tops but style them with your most trusted bottoms so that you feel chic but also know you'll be comfortable."
Ultimately, Ellenbarger believes festival style at its best "feels true to a person's real vibe and not like a costume that they're wearing for one day only."
What are the trending festival outfits in 2024?
Now that you've got your essentials down, where should you look for inspiration for the fun and festive accessories? Start west. Between Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, Bad Bunny's rodeo-inspired tour merch, and Bella Hadid's cowboy princess aesthetic, there's no shortage of western-inspired vibes floating around.
"I definitely think there's been a lot of westernized fashion," Lane said. “What's interesting too is a lot of my clients are professional athletes as well, and that was something I even saw the men partaking in this year, like cowboy boots, big western belts, bolo ties, hats, vests, leather pants, things like that."
Lane also expects to see a lot of workwear on the festival scene, like military-style cargos and painter's pants. "I'm sure you've seen all of the vintage Carhartt that's been everywhere. We'll be seeing Carhartt and camo and workwear influence as well as western."
What trends should you avoid for festivals this year?
The biggest trend trap to avoid this festival season is the one that’s easiest to fall for: buying a bunch of stuff because you saw it on TikTok. "Don't let algorithms or fast fashion brands decide your outfits," Ellenbarger said. "You'll be lucky if your fast fashion finds last through more than one set."
Lane agrees. "I think people try to be almost too trendy sometimes,” she explained. “What ends up happening is people have bought pieces in their wardrobe that they no longer have a use for, and that's something I'm personally very against."
What shoes do you wear for a music festival?
Festivals are not the time for fancy footwear. You're standing for up to 14 hours a day, often in the heat. You are walking, dancing, waiting, stomping. This is not going to be comfortably done while a blister the size of a silver dollar is forming on your heel.
"Thinking back to last year... the best days [at Coachella] were definitely sneaker days," Ellenbarger said. "I wore cowboy boots a couple times and they looked great but I can't recommend standing on a small heel for 12 hours. Find a way to make your footwear fit with your look—but that's the most important part of your outfit to keep focused on function over form."
Lane also advised a sneaker as your best bet. "This year we'll probably see a ton of Adidas Sambas and Salomon sneakers." In general, Lane says we’re going to see more "things that are comfortable, but can still have that fun, stylish, but more relaxed feel than I think we've seen in previous years."
If your heart is set on wearing boots, Lane advises something "with a comfortable sole." Brands like Blundstone, Dr. Martens, and Frye offer stylish, durable, and comfortable options. Blundstone and Dr. Martens also make waterproof and water-resistant boots, which are great for festivals where you might be dealing with muddy fields or inclement weather.
