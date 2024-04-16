What Style Experts Say to Wear—and to Leave Home—to Music Festivals This Year

In the golden era of Tumblr—when it still had porn—music festival season meant an endless photo feed of then-fashion stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Kendall Jenner in flower crowns, crocheted dresses, western belts, and weird felt hats. Their long, bare legs finished off with a pair of ultra-trendy ankle boots and some sort of glitter or temporary tattoo affixed to their faces. As the 2010s came to a close and the festival scene exploded, festival fashion began its evolution.

The biggest festivals, like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo were no longer the primary options for festival-goers. With this change, festival style became more genre-specific. Instead of the bohemian looks that dominated the early years of Tumblr and Instagram, electronic music festivals saw the rise of neon bikini tops and latex micro shorts. Country music festivals became the domain of cowboy boots. Crop tops and rompers still made an appearance at just about every type of event—but the reign of flower crown monoculture was, in many ways, over.

Fast forward to music festival fashion of today, which arguably kicked off with the COVID pandemic four years ago, and the fits look quite different.

"Festival fashion has changed since the pandemic," stylist Aimee Lane told Thrillist. "We don’t see the same level of attention to detail on festival outfits as we used to. Now it's a little bit more casual—maybe one standalone fun piece, rather than back in the day when we used to see all kinds of crazy beads and feathers and full mesh looks."

Lane works as a stylist for a full roster of clients in the US, Europe, and the Middle East, including professional athletes and frequent VIP festival attendees. Lane has a sense that more casual, subdued looks are gaining popularity right now. "I do think that trends are going to be a little bit more muted than what we've seen in the past," she continued.

But what exactly does a stylish yet casual festival look entail? Taking the advice of Lane and other festival fashion experts, Thrillist gathered fresh insights on the state of festival fashion in 2024. One top tip? Don't pack flip flops unless you're staying overnight and only plan to use them in the shower.