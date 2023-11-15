Here Are the Current Lineups for 2024's Biggest Music Festivals

Music festival season used to be more or less confined to the spring and summer months. But as festivals have grown more popular, the season has continued to expand more and more, and it now takes up nearly the entire calendar year. When you factor in the endless opportunities to travel abroad for festivals like Lollapalooza Brazil, it can be hard to keep track of all the different festival locations, dates, lineups, and prices.

That's where Thrillist comes in. We've got our eyes on all the biggest festivals of the year, and the information you need to plan your festival experience. Whether you're into raving until the sun rises or vibing out in nature—or a mixture of both, the festival lineups below will offer you a wide variety of sonic escapes.

As it turns out, we haven't even hit peak holiday season but there are already plenty of 2024 festivals on the calendar to look forward to next year. Check back regularly for updates on newly announced lineups for all the music festivals you can't wait to attend, as well as new ones you've never even heard of.