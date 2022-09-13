Explore the Real History of Vampires at This Philly Museum's Newest Exhibit

You'll want to grab your sharpest wooden stake and finest garlic necklace for the new line of programming at the Mütter Museum. The Pennsylvania-based gallery is celebrating the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula with an exhibit dedicated to the vampire icon of the same name.

The museum's spooky season lineup will feature a dramatic reading of Dracula in a graveyard, various vampire-themed movie nights, a blood drive, a series of literary lectures, historical happy hours and more.

Guests will explore a coffin-shaped exhibit as part of the museum's main show. The exhibit will explore what physical signs people in the Victorian era would look for during autopsies in order to identify a vampire.

The exhibit will do a deep dive on how storytelling, embalming methods and the misunderstanding of diseases led citizens to vilify their very human peers in the 19th century.

The macabre season of programming kicks off in October and comes to a bloody conclusion in May with a screening of Interview with the Vampire. Adults can grab tickets to the museum for $20, while tickets for seniors run for $18 and students for $15.