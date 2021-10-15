This Company Made Weed Spirits to Replace Alcohol in Your Cocktails

You’re not alone if you enjoy cocktails, but could occasionally go for a totally different kind of buzz.

You know you’re not alone because MXXN (pronounced “moon”) has just recently launched a line of spirits that contain no alcohol and are instead THC-based. The company is billing itself as "the spirit industry's first 1:1 non-alcoholic replacement for gin, tequila, and bourbon." The idea is that instead of using whiskey in your old fashioned, you could sub in MXXN's cannabis whiskey substitute.

Despite the billing, it's not entirely on an island of its own. There are THC drinks at dispensaries, and there are other cannabis "spirits" like the just-released Amass Afterdream. But these are specifically designed to approximate alcohol for cocktails.