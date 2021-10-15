This Company Made Weed Spirits to Replace Alcohol in Your Cocktails
Your old fashioned will have a distinctly different vibe when you remove the alcohol and add cannabis.
You’re not alone if you enjoy cocktails, but could occasionally go for a totally different kind of buzz.
You know you’re not alone because MXXN (pronounced “moon”) has just recently launched a line of spirits that contain no alcohol and are instead THC-based. The company is billing itself as "the spirit industry's first 1:1 non-alcoholic replacement for gin, tequila, and bourbon." The idea is that instead of using whiskey in your old fashioned, you could sub in MXXN's cannabis whiskey substitute.
Despite the billing, it's not entirely on an island of its own. There are THC drinks at dispensaries, and there are other cannabis "spirits" like the just-released Amass Afterdream. But these are specifically designed to approximate alcohol for cocktails.
MXXN has three spirits available in its launch, Jalisco Agave, which imitates a tequila; London Dry, a gin; and Kentucky Oak, a bourbon. Like any cannabis product, availability is limited. You'll only find MXXN in California at the moment, but its announcement promises more states that have legalized recreational marijuana will have access in the not-too-distant future.
Additionally, MXXN is donating an unspecified portion of its proceeds to "organizations working to pass federal marijuana reform, acknowledging the disproportionate harm face by low-income, Black, and Latinx communities and working toward repairing this harm," the announcement says.