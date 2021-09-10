This Company Will Pay You to Drink Martinis Like James Bond

It's not every day you come across a dream job. When you do, you should seize the opportunity and apply. Take this gig, for example, ahead of the release of the latest James Bond film, My Poker Coaching is looking for an official martini tester.

Yes, we're absolutely serious, but before you go quitting your actual job to pursue a life as a cocktail taster, there are some things you need to know. For one, this isn't technically a full-time job. The selected candidate will be paid $500 for their work and get a professional cocktail set and booze to whip up martinis at home. My Poker Coaching will also cover the cost of your drinks, but that's it. So it certainly won't pay the bills, but it could be fun.

As for what the job entails, it's pretty straightforward. My Poker Coaching is looking for someone willing to go out to well-known establishments to taste martinis. The hope is that the martini tester will be able to uncover the perfect martini, one 007 himself would love. Each drink must be judged on a strict set of criteria, which includes the following categories:

Flavor and strength ratio

Appearance and garnish

Value for money

Quality of ingredients used

Shaken or stirred?

If you're interested, you can apply here. You'll be asked some questions about yourself and have to tell My Poker Coaching why you're the perfect candidate for the job. Applications are open until September 30. The winner will be announced on October 8. Applicants can be from the United Kingdom, United States, or Canada.

You may not get to give up your day job to drink booze for a living, but you will get to live out your Bond fantasy for at least a little while.