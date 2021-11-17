Expedia Wants Your DNA to Help You Plan a Trip Exploring Your Family History

Long gone are the days where DNA was a poorly explained concept on Law and Order SVU used to prove that John Stamos was actually the father of 37 babies. No, those quaint days are over. Now, DNA testing has been commodified to the extent that your aunt is emailing you extensive family trees at 2 am, pointing out that you are distantly related to a member of the British royal family, and you should probably avoid dating in the city of Cleveland and all of its suburbs.

Now, you can take the technology one step further by handing over a sample of your DNA to MyHeritage, a company with one of the world's largest DNA databases, so that Expedia can plan a heritage trip just for you. The two companies teamed up to launch Heritage Travel Hub, a way for travelers to plan trips based on their family's history.

The first ten destinations featured in the travel hub are the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway. These are the most common ancestral lands for people from the Americas and Canada, and you can explore each country as a heritage destination on the website.

To further incentivize the service, the companies are offering one lucky winner a heritage trip for two valued at precisely $2,378. To enter to win, enter at the Heritage Travel Hub website before December 20.