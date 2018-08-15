A Giant, Hairy Sea Monster Washed Up on a Beach and Everyone Is Confused

Is it the bloated corpse of Falcor? A bleached Sweetums costume? Some kind of art installation that fell off a gallery wall and into the ocean?
No one is sure about the identity of a mysterious, hairy creature that has allegedly washed up on the eastern coast of Russia near Pakhachi, reports The Siberian Times. The massive beast is covered in tubular hair or fur, and no one has stepped forward to identify the sea monster so far.
It's seen in the video above with locals poking about what's presumably the creature's tail and noting that it smells foul. The Times reports that it's too heavy for locals to move, and they've thus far failed to locate anything that definitively resembles a head or eyes.
Naturally, speculation has run wild, with people suggesting it's a prehistoric sea creature or a woolly mammoth released from thawing permafrost. Svetlana Dyadenko, who provided the publication with many images, said it's something like a "hairy octopus." She wrote in a post online, "It does look like fur, but it's tubular as if a lot of tiny pipes hang down the carcass."
Sergei Kornev from the Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography said he believes the mysterious creature is part of a whale, according to The Siberian Times. "Under the influence of the sea, time and various animals, from the smallest to the largest, a whale often takes on bizarre forms," he said. "This is only a part of a whale, not a whole one." That could explain the strange shape and lack of a face. Hopefully, Jason Statham is nearby and ready to fight it should it spring back to life.
