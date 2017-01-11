Mystery Foam Blob Envelops Street in California

A street in the California community of Santa Clara is being enveloped by a mysterious blob of foam, and it looks like something out of a science fiction movie.

According to local Fox affiliate KTVU, the substance is most likely a fire retardant, and it’s seeping from an unidentified building next to an airport. Still, the building isn’t usually a source of anything mysterious or blob-like, so the internet is fascinated.

There have been multiple Facebook Live streams from local news outlets, so people who've never seen a blob IRL can get up close and personal with it. Predictably, people are gathering around the blob as if it has some sort of supernatural allure. One man even rode a bicycle through it, probably in the pursuit of some higher, spiritual meaning: