Mystery Foam Blob Envelops Street in California

A street in the California community of Santa Clara is being enveloped by a mysterious blob of foam, and it looks like something out of a science fiction movie.
According to local Fox affiliate KTVU, the substance is most likely a fire retardant, and it’s seeping from an unidentified building next to an airport. Still, the building isn’t usually a source of anything mysterious or blob-like, so the internet is fascinated.
There have been multiple Facebook Live streams from local news outlets, so people who've never seen a blob IRL can get up close and personal with it. Predictably, people are gathering around the blob as if it has some sort of supernatural allure. One man even rode a bicycle through it, probably in the pursuit of some higher, spiritual meaning:
For some people on Twitter, the blob is a sign of the apocalypse, or a metaphor for the cataclysmic shitstorm that has been 2016:
WHAT IS GOING ON IN SANTA CLARA LOL pic.twitter.com/qD7JMlJWsx
— MAJOR🔑 KEITH (@Keimatherapy) November 18, 2016
ABC reports that a malfunction in an airport hangar caused the foam's unexpected release. It looks about head-high in some areas, and it burbles like a rolling sea.
The next logical step seems to be for law enforcement to clear the area, but that might not be the best idea. Perhaps we should let the foam be, and let it teach us lessons in tranquility.
