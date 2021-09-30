After a Decade Away, Oreo Cakesters Are Coming Back & There's a New Flavor

A decade ago, Nabisco decided to pull Cakesters from store shelves, much to the dismay of customers. In the years since, the company has been flooded with messages begging to bring them back. The dessert gods took their sweet time, but they have finally answered the public's prayers. Cakesters are back, and they're here to stay.

Nabisco is bringing back Cakesters in two varieties. There are the original Oreo Cakesters customers already know and love, and then there's the new cake on the block, Nutter Butter Cakesters. The cakesters will be just like the ones rolled out 10 years ago. They'll feature soft-baked outer cookies and creme filling in the center, with Oreo creme in the former and peanut butter creme in the latter.