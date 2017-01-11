Hot Cocoa is Oreo's Newest Speciality Flavor

On the face of it, Oreos -- and cookies in general -- are simplistic to a fault. But Nabisco keeps reinventing its flagship snack in enough ways to make Oreos ever-more irresistible, like a North Star of the cookie world.

According to Food Beast, hot cocoa-flavored Oreos are poised to hit grocery store shelves in 2017. Presumably, the new flavor is holiday-themed, following Nabisco’s recent apple-pie flavored Oreos, which will surely prompt joy upon their release around Labor Day.

TheJunkFoodAisle -- a popular Instagram account run by an artist who designs mock-up packaging for popular junk food-peddlers -- provides a rendering of what the glorious treat might look like: