Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Nacho Fries

Taco Bell giveth and Taco Bell taketh away. At least when it comes to its Nacho Fries. They're here, then they're gone. That's the cycle that we've seen play out over and over. The item was most recently removed from menus just a couple of months back.
Fortunately for everyone who can't get enough Nacho Fries, they're coming back, again. Taco Bell made the announcement late last week. Nacho Fries are back, starting right now at locations across the country. They're also available for delivery via GrubHub, but any fry aficionado knows that there's no replacement for fresh fries. They just don't carry well.
At most locations, the fries will be $1.29 per order. You can also upgrade to Supreme Nacho Fries for $2.49. Those come loaded with beef, tomatoes, and sour cream.
The massive chain made the announcement using a fake movie trailer starring Darren Criss. The musician and actor (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) sings a heartfelt love song to Nacho Fries. If you're that intensely into the fries, you can watch the trailer for "Chasing Gold" below. Or, you know, you can just go get some fries. They're available now, but will, once again, only be around for a limited time.
