So, Nail Polish Remover Can Totally Cause Beautiful Destruction on Household Objects

The impractical destruction of household objects sometimes has a practical purpose. It can occasionally offer insights beyond, Daaaamn, that watermelon blew up all over the place! If you stick this one out to the end, there's a little -- very little -- practical knowledge to be gained. Nonetheless, if we're being honest, the important thing is the destruction is beautiful and transfixing.
In a new video, the Household Hacker YouTube channel soaked household items in acetone, the active ingredient in some nail polish removers. The harsh smell, if not the sting on a tiny open cut, is familiar to most. However, did you know just how harsh acetone can be? Household Hacker wants to show you by soaking styrofoam and legos in it until the items turn into a watery shadow of their former selves.
The styrofoam disintegrates almost immediately. Legos and plastics like the Rubik's Cube take a little longer, but they still turn to total mush in the end.
The practical knowledge gained? You can clean up candle wax with acetone, which is a weird little add-on in the middle of the video. Also, acetone can be used to permanently bond Legos. Though, you were just watching to see that green Lego elf broken in two by chemicals, right?
